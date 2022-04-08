Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AON were worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AON by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AON by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $333.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $334.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

