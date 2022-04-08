APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

NASDAQ APA opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that APA will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

