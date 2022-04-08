Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at $79,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AIV opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Apartment Investment and Management (Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.