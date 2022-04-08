Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.44, but opened at $47.94. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 844 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -101.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apogee Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

