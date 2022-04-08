Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71,072 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

