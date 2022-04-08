Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AINV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

AINV stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $839.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

