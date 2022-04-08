AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $114.66

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and traded as low as $110.11. AppFolio shares last traded at $111.01, with a volume of 90,457 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on APPF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,701.57 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.
