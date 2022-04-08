Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.82.

AAPL opened at $172.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.57. Apple has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

