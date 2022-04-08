Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 71.32%.

Applied UV stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied UV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

