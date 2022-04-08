Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of APTV traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.37. 1,578,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average of $148.69. Aptiv has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

