Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. Aravive has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 526.08%. Equities analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aravive by 128.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

