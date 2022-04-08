ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.58

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.58 and last traded at C$17.54, with a volume of 2350776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.67.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.4200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

