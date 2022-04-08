ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Billion

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) to report $19.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.83 billion and the lowest is $18.79 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $16.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $73.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.74 billion to $77.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $63.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.59 billion to $68.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after purchasing an additional 379,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,095,000 after purchasing an additional 668,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after buying an additional 1,265,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. 3,592,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

