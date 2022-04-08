Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 706,251 shares.The stock last traded at $36.86 and had previously closed at $37.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,232 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,735,000 after acquiring an additional 147,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

