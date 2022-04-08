Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 333,204 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $6,893,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 8th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $4,142,000.00.

Shares of ARQT traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $21.11. 445,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,812. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

