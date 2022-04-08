Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 3.1%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47. 68,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 102,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock has a market cap of C$31.53 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile (CVE:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

