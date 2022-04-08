Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce $532.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $523.60 million to $546.10 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $510.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $19,168,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,116,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 297,961 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,486,000 after acquiring an additional 196,617 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,031. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

