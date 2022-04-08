Argon (ARGON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $680,980.64

Argon (ARGON) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $680,980.64 and approximately $68,550.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.95 or 0.07518381 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,222.95 or 1.00016609 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,447,753 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

