Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.69. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. The firm operates through the following segments: The Americas; Australia and New Zealand; International Class III; and Digital. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems.

