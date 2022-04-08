Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.