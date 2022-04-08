Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.26

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 81644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

