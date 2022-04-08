Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) to announce $115.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $115.24 million. Asana posted sales of $76.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $529.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.80 million to $530.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $707.27 million, with estimates ranging from $683.30 million to $745.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $12,905,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.70 per share, with a total value of $32,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,687,500 and have sold 67,172 shares valued at $3,506,757. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.29. Asana has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

