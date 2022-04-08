Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.360-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.50 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.91 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.54.

ASAN stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.29. Asana has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. Asana’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,905,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.70 per share, with a total value of $32,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,687,500 and have sold 67,172 shares valued at $3,506,757. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

