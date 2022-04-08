Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Down to $34.25

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.25, but opened at $30.91. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 12,621 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

