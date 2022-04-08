Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of ASPU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 18,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,997. The company has a market cap of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.87. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,046,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,464,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

