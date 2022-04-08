Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 121,206 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of Terex worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,417. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

