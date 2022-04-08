Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 22,721 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.40% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $23,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.73 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average is $108.60.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,887 shares of company stock worth $5,716,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

