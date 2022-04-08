Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

Ecolab stock opened at $183.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

