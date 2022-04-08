Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 2,596 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $346,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $3,592,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,575. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.13. The firm has a market cap of $478.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

