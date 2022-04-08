Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 340,807 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 4,492.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,807 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.84% of Horace Mann Educators worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $5,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HMN opened at $40.54 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 37.76%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.