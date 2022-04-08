Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 70,131 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2,586.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.28.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

