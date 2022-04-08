Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 344.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,873 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Pacira BioSciences worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,382 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $11,477,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,950,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3,737.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,924 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.67. 2,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $81.74.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,112 shares of company stock worth $3,692,026 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.