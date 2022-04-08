Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,805 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.37% of Marcus & Millichap worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 38.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $60,724.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMI traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $51.67. 1,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,470. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

