Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Power Integrations worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,289. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.36.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

