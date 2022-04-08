Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $7.93 Million in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 81,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $17,812,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $1,774,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.59. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,220. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.04. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

