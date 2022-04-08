Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 18,810 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SWK traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.57. 12,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

