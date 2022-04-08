Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 51,586 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,586 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.83% of QuinStreet worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $186,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. 1,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,396. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

