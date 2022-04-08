Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 160,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CareDx by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in CareDx by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 92,286 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of CareDx stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. 11,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,022. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 0.68.
CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.
In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,291. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
CareDx Profile (Get Rating)
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareDx (CDNA)
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.