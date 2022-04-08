Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 160,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CareDx by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in CareDx by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 92,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. 11,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,022. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 0.68.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,291. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.