Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 25,546 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,546 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in Cintas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $434.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.03. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

