Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,197 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.36. 6,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,679. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $460.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.40.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.