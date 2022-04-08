Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 42,887 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,887 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,177. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.65.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

