Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 63,552 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,552 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.47% of Cannae worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $66,844,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 304,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 100,905 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $922,670. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

