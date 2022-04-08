Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $9.06 Million Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.50% of Veritiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $2,283,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Veritiv by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Veritiv by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $132.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.95. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

