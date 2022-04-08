Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARSSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Assura to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Assura stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Assura has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

