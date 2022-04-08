Assura’s (AGR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 82 ($1.08).

AGR opened at GBX 68.80 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

