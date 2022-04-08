Astrantus Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,200 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $267.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.09 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

