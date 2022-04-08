Astrantus Ltd Buys New Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Discovery by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $23.07 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.