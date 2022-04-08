Astrantus Ltd Invests $205,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.23. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

