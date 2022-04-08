Astrantus Ltd Invests $280,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,182 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

