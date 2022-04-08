Astrantus Ltd Makes New $338,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 115,273 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,601,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.